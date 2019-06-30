× Reports indicate Pacers will sign Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb in free agency

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers lineup will look much different next season than last.

Multiple reports indicate the Blue and Gold will sign point guard Malcolm Brogdon away from the Bucks and Jeremy Lamb from the Hornets.

Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Indiana has agreed to a free agent deal with Jeremy Lamb, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Free agent Jeremy Lamb agreed to a three-year, $31.5M deal with Indiana, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Sources: Restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a deal with Indiana. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

First major curveball: Ricky Rubio goes to Phoenix instead of Indiana and Jeremy Lamb, as we just covered here, lands in Indiana — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

The Pacers moved off Rubio because they've got a sign-and-trade with Milwaukee to acquire Malcolm Brogdon … with @espn reporting Brogdon lands a five-year, $85 million deal — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bucks in 2018-19. The soon-to-be fourth year pro was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017 and won the ACC Player of the Year as a senior at Virginia in 2016.

Lamb averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Hornets in 2018-19. The seven year NBA veteran played three years with the Thunder and four more with the Hornets after being drafted 12th overall in 2012 out of UConn.