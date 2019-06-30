MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 15: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 15, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Reports indicate Pacers will sign Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb in free agency
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers lineup will look much different next season than last.
Multiple reports indicate the Blue and Gold will sign point guard Malcolm Brogdon away from the Bucks and Jeremy Lamb from the Hornets.
Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN.
Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bucks in 2018-19. The soon-to-be fourth year pro was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017 and won the ACC Player of the Year as a senior at Virginia in 2016.
Lamb averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Hornets in 2018-19. The seven year NBA veteran played three years with the Thunder and four more with the Hornets after being drafted 12th overall in 2012 out of UConn.