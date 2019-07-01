× Catch a ride to Chicago using this new bus service for just $10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can now ride a bus from Indianapolis to Chicago for just $10.

New York City-based startup OurBus launched today. The company is taking over Amtrak’s Hoosier State train with daily routes. Stops include Chicago, Lafayette, Zionsville, and Indianapolis.

Indianapolis and Chicago – SEE YOU SOON! Starting July 1st, we're taking over Amtrak's Hoosier State train, with daily routes. Stops include:

– Chicago, IL

– Lafayette, IN

– Zionsville, IN

– Indianapolis, IN Book now for our special promo rate of ONLY $10! pic.twitter.com/9SqTM4vmtp — OurBus (@RideOurBus) June 25, 2019

The bus service is testing out the route through September 2.

The bus will depart from E Washington St between N Delaware St and N Alabama St, across from the Indygo Downtown Transit Center. The bus stop at Chicago is located at 444 Jackson Blvd between Canal St and the Chicago River.

The pilot project comes after Indiana lawmakers discontinued funding for Amtrak’s Hoosier State passenger line in the new state budget. The train service also stops in Crawfordsville, Lafayette, Rensselaer and Dyer.

OurBus Co-Founder Axel Hellman says the company plans to monitor interest before deciding whether to continue the service.

You can find more information about the new bus service by visiting the OurBus website.