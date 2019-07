× Crash on I-465 WB near Emerson Ave causes multiple-lane closure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash on I-465 westbound at mile marker 50.9 has caused a multiple lane closure.

The left two westbound lanes will be closed until about 6:40 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

I-465 MM 50.9 WB near Emerson/mile 51 Left 2 lanes closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 1, 2019

An injury has been reported in this crash, but the severity is not yet know.

This is a developing story.