Creative meals for summertime cookouts

Posted 8:47 AM, July 1, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- Summertime means grilling time, and grills aren't just for ribs, burgers, or hot dogs. Sherman went to Market District to get some ideas for grilling desserts, pizza, and fruit, just in time for July 4th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.