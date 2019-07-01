× Deadly crash closes right lane of westbound I-70 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – At least one person has been killed in a crash on westbound I-70 near the Cloverdale exit in Putnam County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames says it happened at the 46 mile marker east of SR 231.

There is a serious accident at the 46 mile marker westbound on I-70. This is east of SR 231. Please avoid this area and seek another route. Westbound traffic will be diverted off of exit 51 (Little Point). #ISP53 — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) July 1, 2019

The right lane of westbound I-70 has been closed as a result of the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Little Point exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

I-70 MM 47.0 WB near 1100W / mile 47 Right lane closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 1, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.