× Facial reconstruction released of ‘Jane Doe’ found dead near Cincinnati playground

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Authorities in Ohio have released a clay facial reconstruction of a woman found dead in Cincinnati last year, with the hopes that someone will be able to identify her.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Monday that the body of the “Jane Doe” was located beside a playground near an apartment complex at 421 Glenwood Ave. on May 31, 2018. Investigators believe she rested there for a few weeks before she was found.

The woman is described as being white or biracial, between 35 and 60 years old, between 5’3” and 5’10”, with brown/gray medium length hair. She was wearing a gray tank top and gray pajama pants at the time. She has no tattoos or prominent scars.

Cincinnati is about 112 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Ohio BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at 740-845-2406 or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700.