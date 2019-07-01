Garden Guru: plants that will thrive in summer heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Summer is in full swing and the sun is beating down. With the rising temperatures, you need plants that can take the heat.

Our garden guru, Sharon Hadden from Allisonville garden and home, has ways to keep the yard looking good.

She says think of where a plant is grown and what the environment of your yard is. Mediterranean plants like lavender and herbs. They also will enjoy dry and hot conditions.

Tropical plants like canna and mandevilla will thrive in hot and wet conditions.

Hadden also says to focus on native plants. They've adapted to our environment and will thrive in harsh weather.