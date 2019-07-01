Intense heat will ease later this week as storm chances rise around the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are mainly clear to begin our Monday morning, as temperatures have cooled into the upper 60s! Expect another bright sunrise and a quick rise in temperatures by mid-morning. It appears another 90° day will be on the way, marking our third straight day of 90 plus degrees! Hazy sun and intense heat will take us into late afternoon, while a few storms develop. Like the past few days, storms will be widely scattered, so another day of haves and have not's. Spotty storms will produce torrential rains in confined areas and some stronger gusts, plus lightning!

This pattern will be with us for most of the short workweek and into the holiday weekend. As storm chances rise with greater coverage, afternoon heat will begin to ease from the 90's to back down to the upper 80's. Still very muggy but the added clouds will certainly help deter the intense heat!