× July opens hot, relief from heat and humidity still several days away

SUDDENLY SUMMER

As first forecast nearly two weeks ago a new pattern has settled in and will keep a hold on us well into the weekend. Monday marked the third day and straight 90-degree day, along with high humidity a heat index near 100°.

For the second straight year our July opened with 90° heat and the extended spell of warmth will continue well into the weekend. Each afternoon through Sunday there is a daily thunderstorm threat but no real relief will arrive until perhaps late Sunday.

Without a cold front making it through the state, the storm threat will be spotty and the daily heat index will top out near 100° in some locations.

JULY IS UNDERWAY

The month of July has produced the hottest temperatures in the state and in the city of Indianapolis. On July 14th, 1936 the state’s all-time record was set in Collegeville (Jasper County) at 116°. That same day Indianapolis reached 106° setting the all-time hottest for the city.

July is the first month since December to start losing daylight. By months end, quietly 40 minutes of daylight have been lost.

30 DAY OUTLOOK ISSUED

Could a cooler and wetter trend be coming our way? The opening days and week are expected to remain well above normal but the latest thirty-day outlook issued from the Climate Prediction Center are for more favorable probability of cooler and wetter weather where currently there is some extreme heat. Stay tuned!