Kids First: Understanding homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Talking to children about important social issues like homelessness can leave even the most experienced parents stumped. In July's Kids First on Fox segment, we discussed tools to help kids better understand the complex world they live in.

Tonja Eagan, CEO of LifeSmart Youth, stopped by FOX59 to discuss the topic along with Bob Goodrum, executive director of Wellspring Center, which provides emergency shelter and transitional housing for people struggling with homelessness.

Goodrum told us last year that nearly 18,000 people under the age of 18 struggled with homelessness in Indiana.

Watch the video to learn how you can support Wellspring.

You can also learn more by going to Wellspring's website or LifeSmart Youth.