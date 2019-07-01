× Patent office blocks Cardi B’s attempt to trademark ‘okurrr’

Cardi B’s application to trademark her signature phrase “okurrr” was refused by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The rapper’s attorney filed applications to trademark the term in March to use it on paper goods, like cups and posters, and clothing, like T-shirts and undergarments.

Registration for the trademark was refused because it is a “commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment,” the office wrote on the application.

It noted that the expression is “commonly used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying ‘OK’ or ‘something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.'”

Last year, Cardi B explained the catchphrase to Jimmy Fallon when she co-hosted “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“You know, it’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” she said at the time, explaining there are different variations of the phrase depending on the situation.

It’s like okay, but “okay is played out,” she said.

The trademark application was filed in March by attorney Doreen Small on behalf of Cardi B’s company, Washpoppin, Inc.

Someone who answered the phone in Small’s office told CNN they have no comment at this time.

With a brand-new music video out and her daughter’s first birthday next week, it’s probably safe to say that the hitmaker isn’t too pressed about it.

Okurrr?