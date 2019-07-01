× Police believe driver was under the influence when he struck, killed man on I-70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police believe a driver was under the influence of a controlled substance when he struck and killed a man on I-70 on Monday.

Police say 42-year-old Brian P. Rosano of Brazil, Indiana, struck 66-year-old Freddie L. Smith of Sacramento, California, as he was securing his roadside warning devices after repairs were made to his disabled truck in Putnam County.

Before the crash, investigators say they were notified that Rosano’s van was all over the roadway and troopers were actually en route to try and locate the vehicle.

But, when first responders got to the scene, Smith was pronounced dead and Rosano was transported to the Putnam County Hospital for minor injuries. Rosano submitted to a blood draw for drugs and alcohol. The results showed he was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.

Once Rosano is cleared medically, he will be taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of paraphernalia

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance

Operating a motor vehicle while endangerment of others

Possession of syringe needles

Causing death of another person when operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance

Portions of westbound I-70 were closed as crews cleared the scene, but it has since been reopened.

There is a serious accident at the 46 mile marker westbound on I-70. This is east of SR 231. Please avoid this area and seek another route. Westbound traffic will be diverted off of exit 51 (Little Point). #ISP53 — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) July 1, 2019