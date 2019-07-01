× Westfield police seek public’s help in fraud case

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for fraud.

According to police, a man presented a forged and fraudulent Indiana Driver’s License while obtaining a line of credit at a local retailer on May 20, 2019.

The man was successful in making a $1391 purchase, but became nervous and left the store when associates began to question additional purchases.

In his haste, police say he left behind the forged identification he originally showed employees. Store associates confirmed that the man pictured on the identification was the same person who made the purchase in the store.

Anyone with information about this individual or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1300 (24 hours) or the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.).