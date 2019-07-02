A year later, Citizens Energy is hopeful sinkholes are in Indy’s past

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis’ aging infrastructure caused sinkholes to emerge in the city around the Fourth of July last year. Citizens Energy is continuing its work to ensure it doesn’t happen again this Independence Day.

One sinkhole popped up in the intersection of Pennsylvania and Ohio streets, while the other opened up about a week later in the intersection of Maryland and Illinois streets.

Since taking over the sewer system in 2011, Citizens has pumped $1.3 billion into it. Representatives for the company said about 150 of the 3,000 miles of sewer are considered at-risk.

“We repaired this sewer, and on the one on Maryland Street, by realigning the sewer with a flexible liner,” said Citizens Energy representative Dan Considine.

Like the two sinkholes, some of the at-risk spots were built in the late 1800s. Citizens is spending roughly $20 million annually to revamp about 16 miles of those pipes each year. It’s part of their plan for prevention, especially given our wet spring.

“Really heavy rain, record rain like we had in June, you can have streets collapse, you can have sewers collapse,” Considine said.

Luckily, no collapses have happened. Citizens hopes to have that 150 miles of at-risk sewer line revamped over the next 10 years.