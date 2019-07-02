A year later, Citizens Energy is hopeful sinkholes are in the past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy's aging infrastructure caused sinkholes to burst last 4th of July. Citizens Energy continues their work to ensure it doesn't happen this Independence Day.

One sinkhole popped up in the intersection of Pennsylvania and Ohio streets, while the other opened up about a week later in the intersection of Maryland and Illinois streets. Since taking over the sewer system in 2011, Citizens has pumped $1.3 billion into the sewer system. Representatives for the company said about 150 of the 3,000 miles of sewer is considered at risk.

“We repaired this sewer, and on the one on Maryland Street, by realigning the sewer with a flexible liner," Citizens Energy Representative Dan Considine said.

Like the two sinkholes, some of the at risk spots were built in the late 1800s. Citizens is spending roughly $20 million annually to revamp about 16 miles of those pipes a year. It's part of their plan for prevention, especially given our wet spring.

“Really heavy rain, record rain like we had in June, you can have streets collapse, you can have sewers collapse," Considine said.