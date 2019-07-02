× Family of Indy teen shot to death inside his own home speaks out, seeks justice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The family of an Indianapolis teen murdered inside his own home is pleading for help to find the killer.

The deadly shooting took place June 25 on south Talbott street on the near south side. Late Tuesday night, a gunman walked up and fired several shots into a home, killing a teenager inside.

“I mean it’s just destroyed an entire family, from someone shooting a gun,” said Monica Monday.

Monday says her nephew, 15-year-old Michael Walters, was in his bedroom playing video games with a friend when bullets shattered the glass window and hit Walters in the head.

Police say the 15-year-old victim was targeted, but the exact motive for the shooting remains a mystery.

“It’s just been hell for our family. We don’t have any answers. We don’t know what happened,” said Monday.

Just a few weeks shy of his 16th birthday, Walters remained on life support for a couple of days following the shooting to allow his organs to be donated.

“They found 8 donors for Michael and he saved 8 lives on Friday,” said Monday.

According to numbers by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the fatal shooting on Talbott marks the seventh homicide this year involving a victim 17 years of age or younger. That equals the total for all of 2018 as well as 2016, but is still half of the 14 youth homicides the city saw in 2017.

“The gun violence has got to stop in this city. It’s so bad,” said Monday. “I can’t stress enough to these kids that guns are not toys. They take people’s lives.”

In April a deadly shooting near 34th and Franklin left 17-year-old Leandre Lane dead. Lane’s case and now Walters’ death are the only two unsolved youth homicides this year.

Walters’ family prays that changes soon.

“These kids know what happened. Somebody has to be Michael’s true friend and tell what happened,” said Monday.

So far no arrests have been made, but anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

15yo Michael Walters was murdered inside his own bedroom by a killer who fired shots into the teen’s home on Talbott.

