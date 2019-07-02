Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana mourn loss of second member in just 3 days

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana is grieving the loss of two young members who died just three days apart.

On June 24, Girl Scout Isabelle Meyer, 11, suffered head and abdominal injuries when a 35-foot tall tree uprooted and fell on top of her. Medics transported her to the hospital, but she later died.

On June 27, Girl Scout Isabella Pfingston, 7, was traveling with her godmother Jessica Krohn, 24, Matthew Grimes, 26, and his daughter Maddalynn Grimes, 5. Police say Grimes was driving southbound when he failed to yield to the right of way to a westbound vehicle at the intersection.

All four people in the vehicle were killed in the crash. Police say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana released a statement Monday morning saying leaders are heartbroken.