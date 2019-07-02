× Heat holds as daily storm threat grows, some relief is in the forecast

HEAT STREAK REACHES DAY 4

Tuesday’s preliminary high temperature of 92-degrees in the fourth straight 90° day and the warmest July 2nd temperature in 7 years. Other area highs included 95-degrees at Kokomo and in Muncie just before a heavy thunderstorm arrived.

The peak heat index around the area reached 100° in Muncie and 99° at Lafayette, Kokomo and Bloomington.

There is no let-up just yet as the persistent pattern will hold for several more days. Wednesday is expected again to reach the lower 90s along with a heat index nearing 100°.

NO BARBECUE BUSTERS BUT STORM THREAT GROWS

A powerful thunderstorm rolled across Delaware county Tuesday afternoon and knocked down power-lines, snapped tree limbs and toppled and few trees as well. The localized damage is a prime example of how a isolated gusty/severe storm can and will dot the map over the next few days. The high instability and tropical levels of humidity aid in the production of these “Florida-like” afternoon storms.

The image below is from Ball State University and along the street (McKinley Ave) crews were working on a downed tree.

The main steering winds of the jet stream remain north of the state and that’s where better organized storms and storm clusters are for now but the daily chance of a gusty storm will likely increase slowly for the next couple of afternoons. Storm coverage will near 30% Wednesday and Thursday then peak at nearly 60% coverage Saturday. That is when a cold front is expected to push into the state. Storms will be at their peak Saturday then diminish as the front passes Saturday night. This is a more clearer picture as to when some relief from the humidity will be in the works. Winds are to shift allowing for the humidity to lower throughout day and to end the long holiday weekend on northeast breezes.

Rain chances will end and more comfortable humidity will be felt starting Sunday afternoon and evening.