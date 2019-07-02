× Hot streak rolls on; while storm chances increase into the holiday weekend!

Another dry, warm start to begin our Tuesday morning! Stuffy air remains in place, as high dew points hover between 65-70° (tropical). Expect another quick rise in our temperatures, once the sun rises and another uncomfortable day with highs reaching the lower 90’s. The heat index will be pushing 100° in some locations before storms develop again. Scattered storms should initiate, as early as 1:00 pm, but great chances will rise later in the afternoon and through the early evening. These storms could produce torrential rainfall in confined areas, along with some stronger wind gusts. About 30% of our area should see some rainfall before sunset.

Storm chances will remain through the holiday weekend but most of these will be driven by daytime heating, so plenty of dry hours should be enjoyed. With the added storm chances comes added cloud cover which will in turn block out some sunshine keeping the heat down a touch! Still hot but not as intense as early this week…