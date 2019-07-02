Indiana Competitive Eater in Nathan’s Famous Contest

It's a Fourth of July tradition like no other, the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest. Joey Chestnut is looking to reign supreme this year. Holly Titus from Yorktown is ready to off her eating skills. She qualified for the contest by downing 13 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Holly joined the morning show to talk about her preparations for the event on the 4th.

