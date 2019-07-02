Indianapolis finds loved one’s casket exposed in hole at cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is upset after they found their loved one's casket exposed in a hole and sitting in a few inches of water. Larry Thompson said his mom, Alene Carter, died in September, so he was surprised to see her grave site like that over the weekend.

Thompson posted a video of her casket on Facebook. He went to New Crown Cemetery on the city's near southeast side to see his mom on her birthday. He said he noticed a piece of plywood over her grave site. When he lifted it up, he saw Carter's casket in the hole that was a few feet deep.

Thompson thinks it had been like that for more than a week. FOX59 wanted to see it ourselves but the owner of the property would not let us take any video.

We began asking questions on Monday and on Tuesday, crews filled up the hole.

"To see her disrespected like that is wrong all together," Thompson said.

Thompson said he was with his 14-year-old son when he saw the casket. Carter died of cancer last year at 69 years old.

"She always loved everybody, helped anybody, do anything for anybody," he said.

Thompson claimed there have been problems for months. In the video, he said his mom's headstone was in the wrong place and still did not have her name engraved on it.

He said no one at the cemetery told him they were digging up her grave.

"I mean that could be someone’s kid, someone’s family member in there just like it is my family member," Thompson said. "It is not right. It is wrong."

Thompson said he talked to the property owner, who told him they needed to move her.

"Now they are telling me they are going to pour concrete on top of what is there so her stone her head stone could be put there," he said.

Nearly 24 hours after we requested a comment from the cemetery, a spokesperson sent us this.

“The Carter family marker has been placed at the grave site as of July 2. However, as part of our commitment to all our client families, we guard their privacy and because of this, we do not discuss specific client matters with the media.”

A spokesperson for the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency said no administrative complaints against the cemetery have been filed with the State Board of Funeral & Cemetery Service.