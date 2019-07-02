× AT&T says 911 outage affecting wireless customers resolved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For a time Tuesday, AT&T Wireless customers couldn’t call 911.

Multiple agencies reported problems, including Hamilton County Emergency Management, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers in Carroll County. The problem also affected several states, including Michigan, Illinois, Texas, and Washington state, among others.

Hamilton County Emergency Management said later Tuesday morning that the problem had been resolved. AT&T later confirmed the issue, issuing a statement that the problem had been fixed:

Earlier this morning some wireless customers may have been unable to connect to 911. This has been resolved and we apologize to anyone who was affected.

The 911 outage only affected AT&T Wireless service—other wireless carriers didn’t report any issues. The problem didn’t affect AT&T landlines.

During the outage, AT&T Wireless customers were told to call their local law enforcement agencies directly.

AT&T cellular has resolved the issue with calling 911. Please save the non-emergency phone number of 317-773-1282 for future reference. — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) July 2, 2019

AT&T cellular is experiencing a 911 issue. If you need to reach 911 in Hamilton County, call 317-773-1282. Do not place test calls to 911. pic.twitter.com/mBiH6hCjXE — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) July 2, 2019

To clarify, the 911 issue is with AT&T cellular only. All other cellular carriers are not reporting any issues. The issue does not affect AT&T landlines. pic.twitter.com/Re5ei8S0Ht — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) July 2, 2019