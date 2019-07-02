× Man killed in Alexandria crash involving motorcycle

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – An Alexandria man died following a motorcycle crash in Madison County Monday night.

According to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Rex A. Yeagy, 57, died at Community Hospital in Anderson.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 North and Indiana 9.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcycle was going northbound on Indiana 9 while a Chevrolet Cruz was going southbound. Yeagy, who was riding the motorcycle, tried to avoid colliding with the car but lost control and crashed.

The driver of the car was not injured, the sheriff’s department said.

This marked the second fatal motorcycle crash in the county in the span of a few hours.