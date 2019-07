× 1 killed in crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has died from their injuries after a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side, according to police.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the call of a crash involving two vehicles at West 56th Street and North High School Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

I-465 MM 18.8 NB at W 56th / mile 19 Ramp closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 2, 2019

This is a developing story.