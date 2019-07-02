PHOTOS: Delaware County storm brings down trees, damages homes and knocks out power

MUNCIE, Ind. – A powerful storm that rolled through Delaware County knocked down trees, damaged homes and left many without power Tuesday evening.

At one point, Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map showed that more than 2,000 customers were without electricity.

Emergency management reported that a large tree was blown down and damaged a home at Countryview Farms mobile home park on West County Road 350 North. One home at the park was lifted off its foundation and another lost its roof.

A building at Delaware Glass also lost its roof in the storm.

Meteorologist Brian Wilkes says the localized damage is a prime example of how an isolated gusty/severe storm can and will dot the map over the next few days. The high instability and tropical levels of humidity aid in the production of these “Florida-like” afternoon storms.