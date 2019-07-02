Police investigate reports of shooting at shopping mall in northern California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a shopping mall in San Bruno, California.

A heavy police presence was seen at the Tanforan Mall on Tuesday after reports of a shooting in the area.

“Please stay out of the Tanforan area – San Bruno Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting. We will update when we have more information. Thank you,” the city’s police department tweeted.

Dozens of people who were inside the mall evacuated the building.

“I was in the bookstore and heard an evacuation and ran out in the mall, heard shots and left immediately,” Irving Schulman told CNN.

No more details about the incident were immediately available.

