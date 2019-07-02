Police search for possible arsonist after 2 near north side homes set on fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating two house fires on the near north side of Indianapolis believed to be arson.

The house fires occurred just a few blocks apart early this morning.

The first fire occurred around 2 a.m. near 18th Street and North Talbott Street. The Indianapolis Fire Department says a family of three, two parents and their toddler, heard a noise, and they ran out of the house. They saw a fire on their front porch, and they used a garden hose to extinguish most of it.

They were not injured, and they are back inside the house now.

Twenty minutes later, IFD responded to yet another porch fire—this one near Charlotte Place and Pennsylvania Street.

IFD says two women were travelling south on Pennsylvania in an Uber, and as they were being dropped off at their home, they saw the glow of the fire. They ran to the house and alerted the occupants.

Three people evacuated, and they are okay.

The two male occupants on the north side of the double were awakened by their Ring alarm and subsequently saw the glow. They evacuated, and they are okay.

Police are now looking for a possible arsonist, and they are stepping up patrols in the area.