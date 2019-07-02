× Recipes for when flexitarians come to dinner

More and more Americans are adopting flexitarian eating habits – not giving up meat, poultry and seafood all together but choosing plant-focused meals more frequently. This eating pattern is more common in younger generations.

So Kerry Clifford, a Registered Dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, shares meal options perfect for family or friends with varying meal preferences.

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks with Red Pepper Sauce

INGREDIENTS

● Non-stick olive oil cooking spray

● 2 large heads cauliflower

● 1 large red onion, cut into wedges

● 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt, divided

● 1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

● 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme olive oil

● 3 Tbsp. jarred roasted red pepper

● 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey

● 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives

● Each serving contains: 140 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 289 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 4 g protein. Daily values: 6% vitamin A, 61% vitamin C, 4% calcium, 4% iron

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil and coat with cooking spray.

Cut two 1-inch-thick slices from the centers of each cauliflower. Place slices and onion wedges on the prepared pan. Coat with cooking spray and season with 1/4 tsp. salt.

Roast vegetables in the oven 35 to 40 minutes or until cauliflower steaks start browning and are easily pierced with a paring knife. Meanwhile, in a blender combine yogurt, olive oil, red pepper, honey, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Blend until combined and smooth.

To serve, top cauliflower steaks and onions with sauce and chives.

Veggie Kabobs

INGREDIENTS

● Non-stick cooking spray

● 2 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch-thick slices, halved

● 2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and chopped

● 1 cup cherry tomatoes

● 8 (12-inch) wooden skewers

● 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil

● Fresh Thyme fine sea salt and black pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat. Coat grate with cooking spray. Alternately thread chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes onto skewers. Brush lightly with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Prepare desired Flavor Adventure sauce. Grill skewers 10 minutes or until chicken is firm and no longer pink, turning once. To serve, drizzle skewers with desired Flavor Adventure sauce.

Italian Zucchini Noodle Salad

INGREDIENTS

● 1 cup sweet corn kernels (2 medium ears), thawed if frozen

● 3 medium zucchini

● 1 cup halved grape tomatoes

● 1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

● 1 cup fresh mozzarella pearls

● 1/4 cup grated Fresh Thyme Parmesan cheese

● 1 recipe Balsamic Dressing

● 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

● Each serving contains: 314 calories, 23 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 31 mg cholesterol, 313 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 12 g protein. Daily values: 25% vitamin A, 48% vitamin C, 26% calcium, 6% iron

INSTRUCTIONS

Place corn in microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Stir and microwave an additional 30 seconds or until kernels are crisp-tender.

Using a spiralizer, cut zucchini into thin noodles. In a large bowl, combine zucchini noodles, sweet corn, tomatoes, green pepper, mozzarella pearls, and Parmesan cheese.

Just before serving, stir Balsamic Dressing and basil into zucchini mixture.