Recipes for when flexitarians come to dinner
More and more Americans are adopting flexitarian eating habits – not giving up meat, poultry and seafood all together but choosing plant-focused meals more frequently. This eating pattern is more common in younger generations.
So Kerry Clifford, a Registered Dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, shares meal options perfect for family or friends with varying meal preferences.
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks with Red Pepper Sauce
INGREDIENTS
● Non-stick olive oil cooking spray
● 2 large heads cauliflower
● 1 large red onion, cut into wedges
● 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt, divided
● 1/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
● 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme olive oil
● 3 Tbsp. jarred roasted red pepper
● 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme honey
● 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives
● Each serving contains: 140 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 289 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 4 g protein. Daily values: 6% vitamin A, 61% vitamin C, 4% calcium, 4% iron
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil and coat with cooking spray.
- Cut two 1-inch-thick slices from the centers of each cauliflower. Place slices and onion wedges on the prepared pan. Coat with cooking spray and season with 1/4 tsp. salt.
- Roast vegetables in the oven 35 to 40 minutes or until cauliflower steaks start browning and are easily pierced with a paring knife. Meanwhile, in a blender combine yogurt, olive oil, red pepper, honey, and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Blend until combined and smooth.
- To serve, top cauliflower steaks and onions with sauce and chives.
Veggie Kabobs
INGREDIENTS
● Non-stick cooking spray
● 2 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch-thick slices, halved
● 2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and chopped
● 1 cup cherry tomatoes
● 8 (12-inch) wooden skewers
● 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil
● Fresh Thyme fine sea salt and black pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prepare charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat. Coat grate with cooking spray.
- Alternately thread chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes onto skewers. Brush lightly with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Prepare desired Flavor Adventure sauce.
- Grill skewers 10 minutes or until chicken is firm and no longer pink, turning once. To serve, drizzle skewers with desired Flavor Adventure sauce.
Italian Zucchini Noodle Salad
INGREDIENTS
● 1 cup sweet corn kernels (2 medium ears), thawed if frozen
● 3 medium zucchini
● 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
● 1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
● 1 cup fresh mozzarella pearls
● 1/4 cup grated Fresh Thyme Parmesan cheese
● 1 recipe Balsamic Dressing
● 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
● Each serving contains: 314 calories, 23 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 31 mg cholesterol, 313 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 12 g protein. Daily values: 25% vitamin A, 48% vitamin C, 26% calcium, 6% iron
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place corn in microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes. Stir and microwave an additional 30 seconds or until kernels are crisp-tender.
- Using a spiralizer, cut zucchini into thin noodles. In a large bowl, combine zucchini noodles, sweet corn, tomatoes, green pepper, mozzarella pearls, and Parmesan cheese.
- Just before serving, stir Balsamic Dressing and basil into zucchini mixture.
- Balsamic Dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup Fresh Thyme olive oil, 2 Tbsp. white balsamic vinegar, 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme Dijon mustard, 1 clove minced garlic, 1/8 tsp. salt, and 1/8 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper.