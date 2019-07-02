× Richmond Mall set to reopen after tornado; some stores still closed

RICHMOND, Ind– A popular shopping mall in Richmond is set to reopen this morning.

This comes less than a month after an EF Zero tornado damaged the mall and many of its stores.

A majority of mall stores will reopen at 10 a.m. . Officials say J.C. Penney and Office Max were hit the worst and will remain closed.

Mall officials say since the storm, they have worked tirelessly to make repairs, and reopen as quickly as possible.

Officials say are now planning ahead in case other storms strike again.

“This storm was certainly a little bit unexpected. It was so isolated that it hit the mall, it was not your norm of what would happen to our property,” explained Hall Property Group Marketing Director Coles Doyle.

On July 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the mall will hold the Richmond Summer Showcase. The event showcases more than 50 local businesses and officials say it will be extra special this year after what they have been through.

Officials say if you heading to the mall to go to a specific store, give them a call ahead of time, and just double check they are open.