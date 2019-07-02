× Sullivan County man charged with child seduction, sexual misconduct with a minor

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Sullivan County man has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indiana State Police began investigating the case in December after receiving information that a 16-year-old girl had been sexually abused.

Police say the investigation revealed that 50-year-old Michael A. Hughes of Hymera had allegedly been engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor.

After reviewing the investigation, the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Hughes on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday morning without incident and is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

Along with sexual misconduct charges, Hughes is also being charged with two counts of child seduction.