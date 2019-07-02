× West Nile Virus detected in Hamilton County mosquitoes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department (HCHD) has detected West Nile Virus in mosquitoes sampled from a trapping site, according to a civic alert on the county’s website.

County officials say the use of personal protection sprays that contain products DEET is recommend during any outdoor activities.

Truck mounted spraying for mosquitoes will be scheduled in the positively identified areas.

HCHD has provided additional information on truck mounted spraying in positive West Nile Virus areas:

All spraying activities are weather forecast dependent related to precipitation and wind speed.

All spraying has an approximate start time of 8:30 p.m or local sunset.

In the event of inclement weather (high winds or precipitation) individual routes will be rescheduled on the following business day.

Please be aware that nuisance biting activity is increasing and that the Hamilton County Health Department only adulticide sprays for mosquitoes in known areas of positive West Nile Virus activity.

The mosquito control website will be updated as new trap sites become positive, and county officials are asking the public to please monitor the site for updates.