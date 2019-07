× Vehicle fire closes multiple lanes of EB I-465 at Allisonville Road on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple lanes of eastbound I-465 are closed due to a vehicle fire near Allisonville Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Drivers can expect backups and delays in the area.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident.

I-465 MM 34.9 EB @ Allisonvle/mile 35 Right 3 lanes closed <= 90 mins due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 3, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.