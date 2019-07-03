× Carmel police ask for public’s help with finding 11-year-old girl

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are asking the public for help with finding an 11-year-old girl.

Cheyanne Bell is 4’8” tall and 70 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white/pink horizontal striped shirt and blue jean shorts at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Drive (E. Main St/Hazel Dell Pkwy area).

Police say she left the area on foot.

Please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you see her.