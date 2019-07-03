CarmelFest July 4th parade set to go rain or shine

CARMEL, Ind. — With the Carmel High School Marching Band as the 2019 Grand Marshal, the Centier Bank CarmelFest 4th of July Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the delight of several thousand people who will line the parade route.

Parade Route: Parade begins at 10:30 am at Carmel Drive and AAA Way, proceeds west to Rangeline Road, heads north to Main Street, then east with an ending point of Carmel High School at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Those attending the Parade should be aware of the various street closures or restrictions which will include: