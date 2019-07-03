CarmelFest July 4th parade set to go rain or shine

CARMEL, Ind. — With the Carmel High School Marching Band as the 2019 Grand Marshal, the Centier Bank CarmelFest 4th of July Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to the delight of several thousand people who will line the parade route.
Parade Route: Parade begins at 10:30 am at Carmel Drive and AAA Way, proceeds west to Rangeline Road, heads north to Main Street, then east with an ending point of Carmel High School at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Those attending the Parade should be aware of the various street closures or restrictions which will include:
- Guilford Rd – Guilford Rd. is closed between Main St. and City Center Dr. Local traffic
only (residents with no other route alternatives) will be permitted.
- 3rd Ave SW will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicycles,
between Autumn Dr. and Industrial Dr. This closure will be strictly enforced as a safety
zone for fireworks preparation and launching.
- Carmel Dr., between Keystone Way and Rangeline Rd., will close to all vehicular traffic
starting at approximately 9:30am.
- Rangeline Rd., between Carmel Dr. and City Center Dr., will close to all vehicular traffic
starting at approximately 10:00am.
- Rangeline Rd., between City Center Dr., and Main St., will close to all vehicular traffic
starting at approximately 10:15am.
- Main St., between Rangeline Rd. and Lexington Blvd., will close to all vehicular traffic
starting at approximately 10:20am.
- After the parade, officers will hold all vehicular traffic until the streets are clear of pedestrians. Traffic will be allowed to flow only in the direction away from the parade. Streets will open in succession after the parade has safely passed.
