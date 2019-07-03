× Death of 70-year-old man in Muncie being investigating as homicide

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 70-year-old man is the victim in Muncie’s most recent homicide case.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found William Balfour Senior dead on Blaine Street near Centennial Avenue.

“Heartbreak ever since,” said Arnia Woods, victim’s niece.

Balloons and flowers are now on the side of the street and crime tape is still tied around poles. Detectives say Balfour was found dead near his car.

“70 years old, you just don’t expect that sort of violence to happen to somebody that age,” said Chase Winkle, acting public information officer with the Muncie Police Department.

Investigators aren’t releasing how Balfour was killed, only saying he was not shot. They’re still trying to figure out if this was random or if Balfour was targeted for some reason.

“He was a good man. He loved his people, loved his kids and his grandkids. (He) did all he could, whatever he could to help them, to support them, lead them, and guide them,” said Woods.

Just last week, Balfour’s 20-year-old grandson, who shares his name, was on trial for murder and robbery related charges. The jury didn’t reach a verdict in that case. FOX59 asked Muncie police if there was any connection between the case and the grandfather’s homicide.

“In any investigation, the investigators have to look at all options. Obviously, that’s something that people have asked. I would say we are looking at it as much as any other option at this point,” said Winkle.

Detectives know someone out there knows something. Balfour’s niece wants to know what happened in her uncle’s final moments and wants the person responsible to do the right thing.

“Be truthful. There’s family out here that wants to know, that’s concerned about what happened and why? Be responsible for what they have done,” said Woods.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Muncie police at 765-747-4867.