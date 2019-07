WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. – Crews are fighting a massive fire at the Jim Beam facility in Woodford County, Kentucky.

According to WKYT, the fire started around 11:30 p.m. at one warehouse, and it spread to another.

One of the fires has been put out already.

45,000 barrels of bourbon are in the warehouse that is still burning, WKYT reports.

Fire officials say crews may need to stay on scene until sometime tonight to put out the fire.