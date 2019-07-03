× Indiana welcomes 99 new U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today 99 people from 31 different countries became American citizens at Indiana’s only presidential site.

The naturalization ceremony took place at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker presided over the naturalization ceremony in a tent on the south lawn.

Emmy award winner, Sylvia McNair, hosted a musical performance, while Benjamin Harrison’s great-great-grandson, Kimball Harrison Morsman, provided remarks.

Becoming an American citizen, nonetheless during Fourth of July weekend, is a great honor and an event of major excitement for those included. Families, friends and patriotic Americans also attended the event to welcome our newest citizens.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome nearly 7500 new U.S. citizens at similar events across the country.

Here’s the oath the new citizens recited: