ISP encourages safety, announces extra patrols on 4th of July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is working to ensure the safety of all motorists during the Fourth of July holiday.

ISP says they will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project) during the holiday period.

These federally funded programs allow extra troopers to patrol Hoosier highways, and efforts will be focused on distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and drivers and passengers not buckled up.

During the three day holiday period in 2018, there were 1,623 crashes that resulted in 396 injuries and six fatalities, according to ISP.

To ensure safety on Indiana’s roads, ISP is asking the public to follow these guidelines:

Don’t drive distracted

Avoid tailgating

Use turn signals

Obey the speed limit

Make sure everyone is buckled up

Don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol

To report a possibly impaired driver, call 911 and give the vehicle’s description, location and direction of travel, and license plate.