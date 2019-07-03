× Kokomo police searching for man who exposed himself to 8-year-old girls

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to children.

The incident occurred on July 1 around 10 a.m. Police say they responded to the the 900 block of South Market.

The victims, both 8-year-old girls, told police they had ridden their bikes to a gas station at Jay and Markland. As they returned home, they were approached by a man in a blue car. Police described him as an “unknown white male.”

The suspect asked for a drink of their beverage. After getting their attention, he allegedly pulled his hips up and exposed his genitals while masturbating. The man then asked for their phone numbers and the girls fled the area.

Police were called and officers obtained surveillance video from which they released a pair of photos of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sergeant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-732, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).