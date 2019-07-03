Make this patriotic bald eagle cheese ball for your Fourth of July party
You can use just about any cheeseball recipe you want. This recipe works well because all the ingredients are all white, so it makes the eagle’s head look a little more realistic.
Also, other than the little amount of blue cheese, I stayed away from soft cheeses and liquids like Worcestershire sauce (some recipes call for it) because I wanted its head to be as firm as possible.
Happy Fourth of July!
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Bald Eagle Cheese Ball
Ingredients
- 2 (8 ounce) packages Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 cups shredded white sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup blue cheese
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/2 cup pecan halve
- 1 olive
- Slice of yellow pepper
Directions
- Cream together the cream cheese, white sharp cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and garlic powder.
- Use a spatula to dump the cheese mixture onto a large sheet of plastic wrap. Wrap it in the plastic wrap, form it into a ball, and let it chill in the refrigerator for at least hour.
- While the cheese ball is still in the plastic wrap, start to form it into a cone so it resembles an eagle’s bodice.
- About 1/3 way down from the top, make a neck be indenting the cheese. Remove the wrap.
- Layer two rows of pecans around the base of the eagle like roof shingles.
- Press shredded white cheese onto its head.
- Cut an olive in half and add to both sides of head for the yes.
- Stick a slice of yellow pepper into the front of its face to resemble a beak. Use a toothpick to secure it in place if you have problems.
- Serve with blue tortilla chips and beet crackers to finish off your patriotic cheese ball.