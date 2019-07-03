× Make this patriotic bald eagle cheese ball for your Fourth of July party

You can use just about any cheeseball recipe you want. This recipe works well because all the ingredients are all white, so it makes the eagle’s head look a little more realistic.

Also, other than the little amount of blue cheese, I stayed away from soft cheeses and liquids like Worcestershire sauce (some recipes call for it) because I wanted its head to be as firm as possible.

Happy Fourth of July!

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Bald Eagle Cheese Ball

Ingredients

2 (8 ounce) packages Challenge cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 cups shredded white sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup blue cheese

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 cup pecan halve

1 olive

Slice of yellow pepper

Directions