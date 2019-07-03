× Marion County Sheriff: ‘Don’t call 911 with fireworks complaints’

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to not call 911 with fireworks complaints.

Police say the Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for dispatchers, and the Marion County Sheriff’s 911 Center is expecting to answer over 3,000 calls on Thursday alone.

Unless someone is injured, or property is damaged by fireworks, police dispatchers are requesting that residents call the non-emergency telephone line at 317-327-3811 to report firework violations.

Cell phone users in Marion County can also call 311 for all non-emergencies.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal provided the following statement:

“This Fourth of July, we are asking citizens to do their part in ensuring that our 911 lines are not tied up with complaints about fireworks. Please consider that someone with a life or death emergency needs to get through to 911 as quickly as possible. Calling 317-327-3811 or 311 can make a real difference in ensuring that someone who really needs help, gets help faster.”