New community center on far east side hopes to provide life-changing resources

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Investment on the far east side continues, this time with a new community center along Post Road. The goal of this center is to give people who are headed down the wrong path a chance to reset their life with life-changing resources.

It’s called The Reset Center located at 42nd and Post Road. It's an area that’s working to change the narrative of their community. They want people to know they are stronger together.

Police call the center a community partner.

“This general area is a neighborhood that has for years been very challenging,” said Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann.

Last month, the Far Eastside hit a milestone of no youth homicides and non-fatal shootings in the last year. Chief Hofmann hopes this center will only help.

“We see a lot of larcenies, drug use,” said Chief Hofmann, “It brings resources to people who are good-hearted people, who are down on their luck, who are having problems integrating into employment and society and those kinds of things.”

Pastor Howard Harding says this is his opportunity to make a difference.

“We have to be able to address multiple things, at multiple times, at one place and one location,” said Harding.

There’s a lot planned for The Reset Center. Pam Leeper is the CFO. She says programs will be held daily, including worship and free mentoring and mental health care services.

“Sometimes there’s a stigma of going to mental health,” said Leeper, “Sometimes people can’t afford it.”

The Reset Center will also help the food insecure and provide classrooms for people to brush up or learn a new language.

“It’s important that we can communicate with each other, so we’re having Spanish to English, and English to Spanish classes,” said Leeper.

Leeper considers her community a child care desert. That’s why the center created a space for children ages 2-5 to learn and grow. The Reset Center says they’ll provide positive resources to stop the lack of hope on the far east side.

“It’s similar to a food desert, where’s there no grocery stores, there’s just not enough child care. We found there are some people who aren’t able to work because they can’t find adequate child care,” said Leeper.

“Our logo is the backwards R, and if you take and turn that R around and you’ve reset your life, it’s spelled right, it’s done right, so we want people come in that’s walking down the wrong path, doing the wrong things, and turn that R around and reset your life,” said Harding.

Here's a look at The Reset Centers weekly schedule:

Monday:

Mindful Mondays

Mental health classes

Dealing with life’s circumstances and issues

Language classes (English or Spanish)

Classes 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Tuesday:

Taco Tuesdays

Replenish your energy with family, food, fellowship and fun

7:00-9:00 p.m.

Wednesday:

Wisdom Wednesdays

Mental health classes

Language classes

Classes 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Thursday:

Teaching Thursdays

Examine God’s word and meaning

Reset Life Bible Study 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Friday:

Family Fridays

Movie Night 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Second Friday of each month

Youth Talkback 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Fourth Friday of each month

Saturday:

Serving Saturdays

Community Service 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

First Saturday of each month

Suit up: Young men’s mentoring

Dress up: Young ladies mentoring

The Reset Center is located at 4330 N. Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226.