CARMEL, Ind. -- Celebrate the spirit of independence on the 4th of July in a new way. The work of hundreds of independent Indiana artisans is on display in one place. Sherman went to the new Indiana Artisan Shop to see how you can support local artists.
New shop celebrates work of Indiana artisans
