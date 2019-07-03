Several cars end up with flat tires after running over chunk of cement on I-65 through downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some drivers on I-65 through downtown Indianapolis ended up with flat tires after a chunk of cement fell off a construction vehicle Wednesday morning.

It happened on I-65 southbound near the Meridian Street exit.

According to Indiana State Police, several cars came across the cement, which broke apart on impact with the interstate. Those vehicles ended up with flat tires.

The right lane was blocked while wreckers worked on the cars and helped the drivers caught in the mess. At least five cars, including an ISP cruiser, were affected.

