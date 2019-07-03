× Storm chances around today, some strong with additional heat!

Scattered storms and showers already on the radar this morning, although most remain north of Indianapolis and are below the severe threshold. Another muggy start too with morning temperatures hovering in the middle 70’s. Added clouds and higher rain/storm chances through the day MAY keep us from hitting 90°, marking a slight break from the intense heat!

Areas of rain and storms will be in the mix through the 4th of July weekend but plenty of dry time will be enjoyed too! Most days will be dry, hot and humid with storms developing in the afternoon hours, driven by the heating of the afternoon. Severe chances will be limited but certainly possible in taller storm structures which could result in wind damage, lightning and torrential rains in confined areas.