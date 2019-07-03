Storms could impact your 4th of July plans; Lots of dry time too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rinse and repeat, that's what we've been doing this week. While we did have many dry hours today, once we hit convective temperatures in the afternoon, storms started bubbling up.

Not everyone got wet, but some not only got rain, they got a lot of it very quickly. Several Flash Flood Warnings were issued and lots or reports came out of Shelby county of flooded streets and vehicles.

It was hot and humid once again, however, Indianapolis came in a couple of degrees shy of 90°. Therefore, the 90° streak for Indy ends at 4 days.

Independence Day will be a near repeat of today. Plan on lots of dry time, however, once we get into peak heating hours tomorrow afternoon, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. These will be very hit and miss, so not everyone gets wet. However, those that do could see some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Good news, once the sun sets, the fuel for these storms will die. Most, if not all, of Central Indiana should get their 4th of July fireworks off without at hitch.

It will be warm and muggy again on Thursday with highs near 90-degrees.

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. Coverage in showers will peak on Saturday with the passing of a weak cold front.

Looking for relief from the heat? It's coming. By early next week, humidity will lower significantly. Lower humidity combined with sunshine and dry afternoons - next week will offer a pleasant change.