Teen Boy Scout mows American flag into lawn to honor fallen soldier

HASLET, Texas – A Texas teenager got out his lawnmower to make a tribute to a fallen soldier.

Cameron James, 17, mowed an American flag into his lawn in memory of 21-year-old Kevin Christian. According to the Military Times, Christian died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

He was assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission and was one of 2,400 service members tasked with keeping the border safe.

James said he and Christian were in Boy Scouts together and described him as a role model.

"Last year, my dad wanted me to do this to celebrate Fourth of July and then this year, just like last week, one of my best friends from scouting died in the Army," James said. "He was just a role model for me, so I really wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him."

The teen said it took about four hours to make the flag. He used a weed eater and different settings on the mower to produce it.