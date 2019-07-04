A great night for fireworks; rain chances rise into the weekend

Happy Independence Day! We’ve had great weather for all of your celebrating plans. It has been hot and humid, however, it’s been mainly dry and that’s the important thing for today. The Indians are home at Victory Field. Fireworks after the game means those in downtown Indianapolis will have TWO chances to see a fireworks show.

A few thunderstorms are moving east across Illinois, however, as they march toward Central Indiana, they will enter less favorable air and won’t hold together. A few isolated showers or t-storms can’t be ruled out but that doesn’t mean you should cancel your plans by any means. Any rain that does develop, will be brief.

Highs today peaked in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s again with Feels Like temperatures in the mid and upper 90’s. We’ll keep this heat and humidity around for the next several days.

It may be warm but we’re well below the hottest 4th of July on record. Back in 1911, temperatures sky rocketed to 103°!



We stay very warm and humid for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will only dip to the lower 80’s right around the time fireworks get started tonight.

Better rain chances return tomorrow, however, many will still stay dry. Widely scattered showers will develop in the afternoon, as we hit convective temperatures. These will continue though the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could provide very heavy downpours and gusty winds. As the sun sets tomorrow, these storms will lose their fuel and dissipate.

Rain chances peak during the first half the weekend but Saturday still won’t be a washout. A weak cold front passing will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. More of us will see showers, however, some will still miss out on the rain altogether.

Conditions greatly improve by early next week. A big pull back in humidity, while temperatures remain warm, will make for a much more comfortable time during your outdoor plans.