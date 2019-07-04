Answers to our sample citizenship test

1. Name one American Indian Tribe in the U.S.
Acceptable answers:
▪ Cherokee
▪ Navajo
▪ Sioux
▪ Chippewa
▪ Choctaw
▪ Pueblo
▪ Apache
▪ Iroquois
▪ Creek
▪ Blackfeet
▪ Seminole
▪ Cheyenne
▪ Arawak
▪ Shawnee
▪ Mohegan
▪ Huron
▪ Oneida
▪ Lakota
▪ Crow
▪ Teton
▪ Hopi
▪ Inuit
2. What movement tried to end racial discrimination?
Answer: The civil rights movement
3. What is one reason colonists came to America?
Acceptable answers:
▪ freedom
▪ political liberty
▪ religious freedom
▪ economic opportunity
▪ practice their religion
▪ escape persecution
4. Under the Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?
Acceptable answers:
▪ to print money
▪ to declare war
▪ to create an army
▪ to make treaties
5. How many justices sit on the Supreme Court?
Answer: Nine
6. What are two cabinet-level positions?
Acceptable answers:
▪ Secretary of Agriculture
▪ Secretary of Commerce
▪ Secretary of Defense
▪ Secretary of Education
▪ Secretary of Energy
▪ Secretary of Health and Human Services
▪ Secretary of Homeland Security
▪ Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
▪ Secretary of the Interior
▪ Secretary of Labor
▪ Secretary of State
▪ Secretary of Transportation
▪ Secretary of the Treasury
▪ Secretary of Veterans Affairs
▪ Attorney General
▪ Vice President
7. Who is the commander in chief of the military?
Answer: The president
8. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
Answer: The Speaker of the House
9. Who is one of your state’s U.S. senators now?
Acceptable answers:
▪ Todd Young
▪ Mike Braun
10. Why do some states have more representatives than other states?
Acceptable answers:
▪ (because of) the state’s population
▪ (because) they have more people
▪ (because) some states have more people