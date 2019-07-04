Firework safety tips for Fourth of July
CENTRAL INDIANA– For some, lighting off fireworks is one of the best parts of July 4th,
But fun with fireworks can quickly turn tragic in just seconds.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Last year fireworks injured more than 9000 people and killed at least five.
Captain Mike Pruitt from Wayne Township Fire will join us during the morning show around 7:20 a.m. to show us the “do’s and don’ts” of firework safety.
Other firework safety tips from CPSC:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.